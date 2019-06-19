Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Idaho Falls (Royals) 5 0 1.000 — Great Falls (White Sox) 2 2 .500 2½ Missoula (Diamondbacks) 2 3 .400 3 Billings (Reds) 0 4 .000 4½ Southern Division W L Pct. GB Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 4 1 .800 — Ogden (Dodgers) 4 1 .800 — Orem (Angels) 1 4 .200 3 Grand Junction (Rockies) 1 4 .200 3

Wednesday’s Games

Great Falls at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Ogden at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Missoula at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Great Falls at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Orem at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Grand Junction at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Orem at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

