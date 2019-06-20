Listen Live Sports

Pioneer League

June 20, 2019 11:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Idaho Falls (Royals) 6 0 1.000
Great Falls (White Sox) 3 2 .600
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 2 4 .333 4
Billings (Reds) 0 5 .000
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 4 2 .667
Ogden (Dodgers) 4 2 .667
Orem (Angels) 2 4 .333 2
Grand Junction (Rockies) 2 4 .333 2

___

Thursday’s Games

Billings 2, Great Falls 0, 6 innings

Orem at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Grand Junction at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Orem at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Grand Junction at Rocky Mountain, 7 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, 8:35 p.m.

Orem at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

