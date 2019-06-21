Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|6
|0
|1.000
|—
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|Billings (Reds)
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rocky Mountain (Brewers)
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|4
|3
|.571
|½
|Orem (Angels)
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|2
|4
|.333
|2
___
Grand Junction at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.
Orem at Ogden, 9 p.m.
Great Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Grand Junction at Rocky Mountain, 7 p.m.
Great Falls at Missoula, 8:35 p.m.
Orem at Ogden, 9 p.m.
Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Grand Junction at Rocky Mountain, 3:30 p.m.
Billings at Idaho Falls, 6 p.m.
Orem at Ogden, 6 p.m.
Great Falls at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.
