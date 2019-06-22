Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Idaho Falls (Royals) 7 0 1.000 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 3 4 .429 4 Great Falls (White Sox) 3 4 .429 4 Billings (Reds) 1 6 .143 6 Southern Division W L Pct. GB Ogden (Dodgers) 5 3 .625 — Grand Junction (Rockies) 4 4 .500 1 Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 4 4 .500 1 Orem (Angels) 3 5 .375 2

___

Saturday’s Games

Grand Junction 5, Rocky Mountain 2

Great Falls at Missoula, 8:35 p.m.

Orem at Ogden, 9 p.m.

Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Grand Junction at Rocky Mountain, 3:30 p.m.

Billings at Idaho Falls, 6 p.m.

Orem at Ogden, 6 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

