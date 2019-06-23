Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Idaho Falls (Royals) 7 0 1.000 — Great Falls (White Sox) 4 4 .500 3½ Missoula (Diamondbacks) 3 5 .375 4½ Billings (Reds) 1 6 .143 6 Southern Division W L Pct. GB Ogden (Dodgers) 5 4 .556 — Grand Junction (Rockies) 4 4 .500 ½ Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 4 4 .500 ½ Orem (Angels) 4 5 .444 1

___

Saturday’s Games

Grand Junction 5, Rocky Mountain 2

Great Falls 8, Missoula 6

Orem 7, Ogden 4

Idaho Falls 8, Billings 6

Sunday’s Games

Grand Junction at Rocky Mountain, 3:30 p.m.

Billings at Idaho Falls, 6 p.m.

Orem at Ogden, 6 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

