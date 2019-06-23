Listen Live Sports

Pioneer League

June 23, 2019 1:18 am
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Idaho Falls (Royals) 8 0 1.000
Great Falls (White Sox) 4 4 .500 4
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 3 5 .375 5
Billings (Reds) 1 7 .125 7
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Ogden (Dodgers) 5 4 .556
Grand Junction (Rockies) 4 4 .500 ½
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 4 4 .500 ½
Orem (Angels) 4 5 .444 1

___

Saturday’s Games

Grand Junction 5, Rocky Mountain 2

Great Falls 8, Missoula 6

Orem 7, Ogden 4

Idaho Falls 8, Billings 6

Sunday’s Games

Grand Junction at Rocky Mountain, 3:30 p.m.

Billings at Idaho Falls, 6 p.m.

Orem at Ogden, 6 p.m.

Great Falls at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

