Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|8
|0
|1.000
|—
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|4
|4
|.500
|4
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|3
|5
|.375
|5
|Billings (Reds)
|1
|7
|.125
|7
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|5
|4
|.556
|—
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|4
|4
|.500
|½
|Rocky Mountain (Brewers)
|4
|4
|.500
|½
|Orem (Angels)
|4
|5
|.444
|1
___
Grand Junction 5, Rocky Mountain 2
Great Falls 8, Missoula 6
Orem 7, Ogden 4
Idaho Falls 8, Billings 6
Grand Junction at Rocky Mountain, 3:30 p.m.
Billings at Idaho Falls, 6 p.m.
Orem at Ogden, 6 p.m.
Great Falls at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.
Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
