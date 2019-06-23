Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Idaho Falls (Royals) 8 0 1.000 — Great Falls (White Sox) 4 4 .500 4 Missoula (Diamondbacks) 3 5 .375 5 Billings (Reds) 1 7 .125 7 Southern Division W L Pct. GB Ogden (Dodgers) 5 4 .556 — Grand Junction (Rockies) 5 4 .556 — Orem (Angels) 4 5 .444 1 Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 4 5 .444 1

___

Sunday’s Games

Grand Junction 9, Rocky Mountain 1

Billings at Idaho Falls, 6 p.m.

Orem at Ogden, 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Great Falls at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Ogden at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Orem at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.