Pioneer League

|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|9
|0
|1.000
|—
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|4
|4
|.500
|4½
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|3
|5
|.375
|5½
|Billings (Reds)
|1
|8
|.111
|8
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|6
|4
|.600
|—
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|5
|4
|.556
|½
|Rocky Mountain (Brewers)
|4
|5
|.444
|1½
|Orem (Angels)
|4
|6
|.400
|2
___
Grand Junction 9, Rocky Mountain 1
Idaho Falls 18, Billings 6
Ogden 8, Orem 7
Great Falls at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.
Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Ogden at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.
Orem at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Great Falls, 9 p.m.
Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
