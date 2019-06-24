Listen Live Sports

Pioneer League

June 24, 2019 5:05 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Idaho Falls (Royals) 9 0 1.000
Great Falls (White Sox) 4 5 .444 5
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 4 5 .444 5
Billings (Reds) 1 8 .111 8
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Ogden (Dodgers) 6 4 .600
Grand Junction (Rockies) 5 4 .556 ½
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 4 5 .444
Orem (Angels) 4 6 .400 2

___

Monday’s Games

Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Ogden at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Orem at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Ogden at Rocky Mountain, 2:30 p.m.

Orem at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

