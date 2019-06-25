Listen Live Sports

Pioneer League

June 25, 2019 3:08 pm
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Idaho Falls (Royals) 9 0 1.000
Great Falls (White Sox) 4 5 .444 5
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 4 6 .400
Billings (Reds) 2 8 .200
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Ogden (Dodgers) 6 4 .600
Grand Junction (Rockies) 5 4 .556 ½
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 4 5 .444
Orem (Angels) 4 6 .400 2

___

Tuesday’s Games

Ogden at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Orem at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Ogden at Rocky Mountain, 2:30 p.m.

Orem at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Missoula at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Orem at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

