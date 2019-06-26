Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Idaho Falls (Royals) 9 1 .900 — Great Falls (White Sox) 5 5 .500 4 Missoula (Diamondbacks) 5 6 .455 4½ Billings (Reds) 2 9 .182 7½ Southern Division W L Pct. GB Ogden (Dodgers) 7 4 .636 — Grand Junction (Rockies) 6 4 .600 ½ Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 4 6 .400 2½ Orem (Angels) 4 7 .364 3

___

Tuesday’s Games

Ogden 11, Rocky Mountain 10

Grand Junction 14, Orem 3

Great Falls 7, Idaho Falls 5

Missoula 9, Billings 6

Wednesday’s Games

Ogden at Rocky Mountain, 2:30 p.m.

Orem at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Missoula at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Orem at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Great Falls, 9 p.m.

