Pioneer League

June 26, 2019 10:43 pm
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Idaho Falls (Royals) 9 1 .900
Great Falls (White Sox) 5 5 .500 4
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 5 6 .455
Billings (Reds) 2 9 .182
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Ogden (Dodgers) 8 4 .667
Grand Junction (Rockies) 6 4 .600 1
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 4 7 .364
Orem (Angels) 4 7 .364

___

Wednesday’s Games

Ogden 12, Rocky Mountain 5

Orem at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Great Falls, ppd.

Billings at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Idaho Falls at Great Falls, Game 1, 7 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Great Falls, Game 2, TBD

Missoula at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Orem at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Missoula at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Orem at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

