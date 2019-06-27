Listen Live Sports

Pioneer League

June 27, 2019 9:13 pm
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Idaho Falls (Royals) 9 1 .900
Great Falls (White Sox) 5 5 .500 4
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 5 7 .417 5
Billings (Reds) 3 9 .250 7
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Ogden (Dodgers) 8 4 .667
Grand Junction (Rockies) 6 5 .545
Orem (Angels) 5 7 .417 3
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 4 7 .364

___

Thursday’s Games

Idaho Falls at Great Falls, ppd.

Idaho Falls at Great Falls, ppd.

Missoula at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Orem at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Ogden at Grand Junction, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Missoula at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Orem at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Orem at Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m.

Missoula at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

