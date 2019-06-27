Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Idaho Falls (Royals) 9 1 .900 — Great Falls (White Sox) 5 5 .500 4 Missoula (Diamondbacks) 5 7 .417 5 Billings (Reds) 3 9 .250 7 Southern Division W L Pct. GB Ogden (Dodgers) 8 4 .667 — Grand Junction (Rockies) 6 5 .545 1½ Orem (Angels) 5 7 .417 3 Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 4 7 .364 3½

___

Thursday’s Games

Idaho Falls at Great Falls, ppd.

Missoula at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Orem at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Ogden at Grand Junction, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Ogden at Grand Junction, Game 1, 6:30 p.m.

Ogden at Grand Junction, Game 2, TBD

Missoula at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Orem at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Orem at Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m.

Missoula at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

