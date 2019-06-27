Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|9
|1
|.900
|—
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|5
|5
|.500
|4
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|5
|7
|.417
|5
|Billings (Reds)
|3
|9
|.250
|7
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|6
|5
|.545
|1½
|Orem (Angels)
|5
|7
|.417
|3
|Rocky Mountain (Brewers)
|4
|7
|.364
|3½
___
Idaho Falls at Great Falls, ppd.
Idaho Falls at Great Falls, ppd.
Missoula at Billings, 8:35 p.m.
Orem at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.
Ogden at Grand Junction, ppd.
Ogden at Grand Junction, Game 1, 6:30 p.m.
Ogden at Grand Junction, Game 2, TBD
Missoula at Billings, 8:35 p.m.
Orem at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.
Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Orem at Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m.
Missoula at Billings, 8:35 p.m.
Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
