Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|9
|1
|.900
|—
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|5
|5
|.500
|4
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|6
|7
|.462
|4½
|Billings (Reds)
|3
|10
|.231
|7½
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|6
|5
|.545
|1½
|Orem (Angels)
|6
|7
|.462
|2½
|Rocky Mountain (Brewers)
|4
|8
|.333
|4
___
Ogden at Grand Junction, Game 1, 6:30 p.m.
Ogden at Grand Junction, Game 2, TBD
Missoula at Billings, 8:35 p.m.
Orem at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.
Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Orem at Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m.
Missoula at Billings, 8:35 p.m.
Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 6 p.m.
Grand Junction at Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.