Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pioneer League

June 28, 2019 10:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Idaho Falls (Royals) 9 1 .900
Great Falls (White Sox) 5 5 .500 4
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 6 7 .462
Billings (Reds) 3 10 .231
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Ogden (Dodgers) 8 4 .667
Grand Junction (Rockies) 6 5 .545
Orem (Angels) 6 7 .462
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 4 8 .333 4

___

Friday’s Games

Ogden 8, Grand Junction 4, 7 innings

Ogden at Grand Junction, Game 2, TBD

Missoula at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Advertisement

Orem at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar

Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Orem at Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m.

Missoula at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 6 p.m.

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Grand Junction at Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches from flight deck of the USS Nimitz

Today in History

1968: Congress establishes federal holidays on Mondays

Get our daily newsletter.