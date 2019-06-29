Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|9
|1
|.900
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|7
|7
|.500
|4
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|5
|5
|.500
|4
|Billings (Reds)
|3
|11
|.214
|8
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|6
|6
|.500
|2½
|Orem (Angels)
|6
|8
|.429
|3½
|Rocky Mountain (Brewers)
|5
|8
|.385
|4
___
Ogden 8, Grand Junction 4, 7 innings
Grand Junction 5, Ogden 4, 7 innings
Missoula 5, Billings 2
Rocky Mountain 5, Orem 4
Idaho Falls 14, Great Falls 2
Orem at Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m.
Missoula at Billings, 8:35 p.m.
Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 6 p.m.
Grand Junction at Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m.
