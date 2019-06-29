Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Idaho Falls (Royals) 9 1 .900 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 7 7 .500 4 Great Falls (White Sox) 5 5 .500 4 Billings (Reds) 3 11 .214 8 Southern Division W L Pct. GB Ogden (Dodgers) 9 4 .692 — Grand Junction (Rockies) 6 6 .500 2½ Orem (Angels) 6 8 .429 3½ Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 5 8 .385 4

Friday’s Games

Ogden 8, Grand Junction 4, 7 innings

Grand Junction 5, Ogden 4, 7 innings

Missoula 5, Billings 2

Rocky Mountain 5, Orem 4

Idaho Falls 14, Great Falls 2

Saturday’s Games

Orem at Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m.

Missoula at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 6 p.m.

Grand Junction at Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m.

