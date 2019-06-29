Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Idaho Falls (Royals) 10 1 .909 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 7 7 .500 4½ Great Falls (White Sox) 5 6 .455 5 Billings (Reds) 3 11 .214 8½ Southern Division W L Pct. GB Ogden (Dodgers) 9 5 .643 — Grand Junction (Rockies) 7 6 .538 1½ Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 6 8 .429 3 Orem (Angels) 6 9 .400 3½

___

Saturday’s Games

Rocky Mountain 7, Orem 5

Missoula at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 6 p.m.

Grand Junction at Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Great Falls at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Grand Junction at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Ogden at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

