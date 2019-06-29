Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Idaho Falls (Royals)
|10
|1
|.909
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|7
|7
|.500
|4½
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|5
|6
|.455
|5
|Billings (Reds)
|3
|11
|.214
|8½
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Ogden (Dodgers)
|9
|5
|.643
|—
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|7
|6
|.538
|1½
|Rocky Mountain (Brewers)
|6
|8
|.429
|3
|Orem (Angels)
|6
|9
|.400
|3½
Rocky Mountain 7, Orem 5
Missoula at Billings, 8:35 p.m.
Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.
Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 6 p.m.
Grand Junction at Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m.
Great Falls at Billings, 8:35 p.m.
Grand Junction at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.
Ogden at Orem, 9:05 p.m.
