Pioneer League

June 29, 2019 11:42 pm
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Idaho Falls (Royals) 10 1 .909
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 7 7 .500
Great Falls (White Sox) 5 6 .455 5
Billings (Reds) 3 11 .214
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Ogden (Dodgers) 9 5 .643
Grand Junction (Rockies) 7 6 .538
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 6 8 .429 3
Orem (Angels) 6 9 .400

___

Saturday’s Games

Rocky Mountain 7, Orem 5

Billings 15, Missoula 8

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 6 p.m.

Grand Junction at Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Great Falls at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Grand Junction at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Ogden at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

