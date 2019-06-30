Listen Live Sports

Pioneer League

June 30, 2019 6:07 pm
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Idaho Falls (Royals) 11 1 .917
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 7 8 .467
Great Falls (White Sox) 5 7 .417 6
Billings (Reds) 4 11 .267
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
Ogden (Dodgers) 10 5 .667
Grand Junction (Rockies) 7 7 .500
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 6 8 .429
Orem (Angels) 6 9 .400 4

Sunday’s Games

Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 6 p.m.

Grand Junction at Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Great Falls at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Grand Junction at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Ogden at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Great Falls at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Grand Junction, 8:40 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Missoula, 9:05 p.m.

Ogden at Orem, 9:05 p.m.

