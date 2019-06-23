Pirates 11, Padres 10, 11 innings,

|San Diego
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Tts Jr. ss
|4
|3
|2
|2
|Newman 2b-ss
|6
|1
|2
|2
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|B.Rynld lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Machado 3b
|6
|1
|3
|2
|S.Marte cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Renfroe lf-rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Bell 1b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|F.Reyes rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Me.Cbrr rf
|6
|1
|1
|2
|Myers lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kang ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kinsler 2b
|6
|0
|1
|0
|Moran ph-2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Margot cf
|6
|1
|1
|1
|F.Vazqz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hedges c
|6
|2
|3
|3
|Liriano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lcchesi p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Stllngs ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Naylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Osuna 3b
|6
|1
|3
|1
|Qntrill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|El.Diaz c
|5
|1
|0
|0
|G.Grcia ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Brault p
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Perdomo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mrtin ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Hlmes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|F.Mejia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ri.Rdri p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maton p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Dckrs ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Wisler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hrtlieb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Strtton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Frzer ph-2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Totals
|45
|10
|13
|10
|Totals
|47
|11
|17
|11
|San Diego
|100
|202
|020
|03—10
|Pittsburgh
|002
|110
|003
|04—11
E_Machado (8). LOB_San Diego 11, Pittsburgh 12. 2B_Machado 2 (14), Renfroe (12), Hedges 2 (6), Bell (28), Me.Cabrera (11), Moran (10), J.Osuna (3), A.Frazier (13). SB_Machado (2), Renfroe (4), Hedges (1). CS_Hosmer (1). SF_Renfroe (2), B.Reynolds (1), S.Marte (2). S_S.Marte (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Diego
|Lucchesi
|5
|6
|4
|4
|0
|4
|Quantrill H,1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Perdomo H,2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yates BS,1
|1
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Maton
|1
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Wisler L,2-2 BS,2
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Pittsburgh
|Brault
|5
|6
|3
|3
|3
|4
|C.Holmes BS,1
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Ri.Rodriguez
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hartlieb
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Stratton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|F.Vazquez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Liriano W,2-1
|1
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
HBP_by Lucchesi (B.Reynolds). WP_Brault, Lucchesi, C.Holmes.
Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_4:58. A_25,294 (38,362).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.