Pirates 11, Padres 10

June 23, 2019 6:52 pm
 
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Tatis Jr. ss 4 3 2 2 2 2 .323
Hosmer 1b 4 1 1 1 2 0 .283
Machado 3b 6 1 3 2 0 0 .278
Renfroe lf-rf 3 1 2 1 2 0 .251
Reyes rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .245
Myers lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .219
Kinsler 2b 6 0 1 0 0 1 .220
Margot cf 6 1 1 1 0 2 .238
Hedges c 6 2 3 3 0 2 .195
Lucchesi p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .042
b-Naylor ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Quantrill p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
e-Garcia ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .260
Perdomo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0
g-Mejia ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Maton p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Wisler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 45 10 13 10 8 13
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Newman 2b-ss 6 1 2 2 1 0 .314
Reynolds lf 3 1 2 2 1 0 .362
Marte cf 4 0 0 1 0 2 .279
Bell 1b 5 2 2 0 1 1 .315
Cabrera rf 6 1 1 2 0 1 .313
Kang ss 2 0 0 0 0 2 .145
c-Moran ph-2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .271
Vazquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Liriano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
h-Stallings ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .289
Osuna 3b 6 1 3 1 0 2 .290
Diaz c 5 1 0 0 1 1 .275
Brault p 1 1 1 1 0 0 .250
a-Martin ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .250
Holmes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Dickerson ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .279
Hartlieb p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stratton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
f-Frazier ph-2b 3 1 2 0 0 0 .263
Totals 47 11 17 11 4 9
San Diego 100 202 020 03—10 13 1
Pittsburgh 002 110 003 04—11 17 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-singled for Brault in the 5th. b-grounded out for Lucchesi in the 6th. c-grounded out for Kang in the 6th. d-singled for Rodriguez in the 7th. e-walked for Quantrill in the 8th. f-doubled for Stratton in the 9th. g-struck out for Yates in the 10th. h-singled for Liriano in the 11th.

E_Machado (8). LOB_San Diego 11, Pittsburgh 12. 2B_Machado 2 (14), Renfroe (12), Hedges 2 (6), Bell (28), Cabrera (11), Osuna (3), Moran (10), Frazier (13). RBIs_Tatis Jr. 2 (23), Hosmer (51), Machado 2 (47), Renfroe (44), Margot (12), Hedges 3 (22), Newman 2 (22), Reynolds 2 (28), Marte (38), Cabrera 2 (25), Osuna (9), Brault (1), Stallings 2 (2). SB_Machado (2), Renfroe (4), Hedges (1). CS_Hosmer (1). SF_Renfroe, Reynolds, Marte. S_Marte.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 6 (Tatis Jr., Reyes, Kinsler, Margot, Maton 2); Pittsburgh 5 (Marte 2, Osuna, Moran 2). RISP_San Diego 7 for 18; Pittsburgh 6 for 15.

Runners moved up_Naylor, Diaz, Newman, Cabrera.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Newman, Diaz).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lucchesi 5 6 4 4 0 4 86 3.95
Quantrill, H, 1 2 2 0 0 0 3 28 4.91
Perdomo, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 2.57
Yates 1 3 3 1 1 0 19 1.36
Maton 1 1-3 3 3 3 1 2 42 7.52
Wisler, L, 2-2 1-3 2 1 1 2 0 22 5.28
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Brault 5 6 3 3 3 4 97 4.50
Holmes 2-3 1 2 2 0 2 21 4.79
Rodriguez 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 20 4.41
Hartlieb 1 1 2 2 3 2 36 8.53
Stratton 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 7.68
Vazquez 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 1.91
Liriano, W, 2-1 1 3 3 3 2 2 29 2.87

Inherited runners-scored_Wisler 2-2, Rodriguez 1-1. HBP_Lucchesi (Reynolds). WP_Brault, Lucchesi, Holmes.

Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_4:58. A_25,294 (38,362).

