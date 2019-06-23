Pirates 11, Padres 10

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tatis Jr. ss
|4
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|.323
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.283
|Machado 3b
|6
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.278
|Renfroe lf-rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.251
|Reyes rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.245
|Myers lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Kinsler 2b
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Margot cf
|6
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.238
|Hedges c
|6
|2
|3
|3
|0
|2
|.195
|Lucchesi p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.042
|b-Naylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Quantrill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|e-Garcia ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|Perdomo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|g-Mejia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Maton p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Wisler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|45
|10
|13
|10
|8
|13
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Newman 2b-ss
|6
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.314
|Reynolds lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.362
|Marte cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.279
|Bell 1b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.315
|Cabrera rf
|6
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.313
|Kang ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.145
|c-Moran ph-2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Vazquez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Liriano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|h-Stallings ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.289
|Osuna 3b
|6
|1
|3
|1
|0
|2
|.290
|Diaz c
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.275
|Brault p
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|a-Martin ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Holmes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Rodriguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Dickerson ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Hartlieb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Stratton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|f-Frazier ph-2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Totals
|47
|11
|17
|11
|4
|9
|San Diego
|100
|202
|020
|03—10
|13
|1
|Pittsburgh
|002
|110
|003
|04—11
|17
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-singled for Brault in the 5th. b-grounded out for Lucchesi in the 6th. c-grounded out for Kang in the 6th. d-singled for Rodriguez in the 7th. e-walked for Quantrill in the 8th. f-doubled for Stratton in the 9th. g-struck out for Yates in the 10th. h-singled for Liriano in the 11th.
E_Machado (8). LOB_San Diego 11, Pittsburgh 12. 2B_Machado 2 (14), Renfroe (12), Hedges 2 (6), Bell (28), Cabrera (11), Osuna (3), Moran (10), Frazier (13). RBIs_Tatis Jr. 2 (23), Hosmer (51), Machado 2 (47), Renfroe (44), Margot (12), Hedges 3 (22), Newman 2 (22), Reynolds 2 (28), Marte (38), Cabrera 2 (25), Osuna (9), Brault (1), Stallings 2 (2). SB_Machado (2), Renfroe (4), Hedges (1). CS_Hosmer (1). SF_Renfroe, Reynolds, Marte. S_Marte.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 6 (Tatis Jr., Reyes, Kinsler, Margot, Maton 2); Pittsburgh 5 (Marte 2, Osuna, Moran 2). RISP_San Diego 7 for 18; Pittsburgh 6 for 15.
Runners moved up_Naylor, Diaz, Newman, Cabrera.
DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Newman, Diaz).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lucchesi
|5
|6
|4
|4
|0
|4
|86
|3.95
|Quantrill, H, 1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|28
|4.91
|Perdomo, H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.57
|Yates
|1
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|19
|1.36
|Maton
|1
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|42
|7.52
|Wisler, L, 2-2
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|22
|5.28
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brault
|5
|6
|3
|3
|3
|4
|97
|4.50
|Holmes
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|21
|4.79
|Rodriguez
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|4.41
|Hartlieb
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3
|2
|36
|8.53
|Stratton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|7.68
|Vazquez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|1.91
|Liriano, W, 2-1
|1
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|29
|2.87
Inherited runners-scored_Wisler 2-2, Rodriguez 1-1. HBP_Lucchesi (Reynolds). WP_Brault, Lucchesi, Holmes.
Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_4:58. A_25,294 (38,362).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.