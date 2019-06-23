Pirates 11, Padres 10

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Tatis Jr. ss 4 3 2 2 2 2 .323 Hosmer 1b 4 1 1 1 2 0 .283 Machado 3b 6 1 3 2 0 0 .278 Renfroe lf-rf 3 1 2 1 2 0 .251 Reyes rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .245 Myers lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .219 Kinsler 2b 6 0 1 0 0 1 .220 Margot cf 6 1 1 1 0 2 .238 Hedges c 6 2 3 3 0 2 .195 Lucchesi p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .042 b-Naylor ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Quantrill p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 e-Garcia ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .260 Perdomo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — g-Mejia ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Maton p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333 Wisler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 45 10 13 10 8 13

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Newman 2b-ss 6 1 2 2 1 0 .314 Reynolds lf 3 1 2 2 1 0 .362 Marte cf 4 0 0 1 0 2 .279 Bell 1b 5 2 2 0 1 1 .315 Cabrera rf 6 1 1 2 0 1 .313 Kang ss 2 0 0 0 0 2 .145 c-Moran ph-2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .271 Vazquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Liriano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 h-Stallings ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .289 Osuna 3b 6 1 3 1 0 2 .290 Diaz c 5 1 0 0 1 1 .275 Brault p 1 1 1 1 0 0 .250 a-Martin ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .250 Holmes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Dickerson ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .279 Hartlieb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Stratton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 f-Frazier ph-2b 3 1 2 0 0 0 .263 Totals 47 11 17 11 4 9

San Diego 100 202 020 03—10 13 1 Pittsburgh 002 110 003 04—11 17 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-singled for Brault in the 5th. b-grounded out for Lucchesi in the 6th. c-grounded out for Kang in the 6th. d-singled for Rodriguez in the 7th. e-walked for Quantrill in the 8th. f-doubled for Stratton in the 9th. g-struck out for Yates in the 10th. h-singled for Liriano in the 11th.

E_Machado (8). LOB_San Diego 11, Pittsburgh 12. 2B_Machado 2 (14), Renfroe (12), Hedges 2 (6), Bell (28), Cabrera (11), Osuna (3), Moran (10), Frazier (13). RBIs_Tatis Jr. 2 (23), Hosmer (51), Machado 2 (47), Renfroe (44), Margot (12), Hedges 3 (22), Newman 2 (22), Reynolds 2 (28), Marte (38), Cabrera 2 (25), Osuna (9), Brault (1), Stallings 2 (2). SB_Machado (2), Renfroe (4), Hedges (1). CS_Hosmer (1). SF_Renfroe, Reynolds, Marte. S_Marte.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 6 (Tatis Jr., Reyes, Kinsler, Margot, Maton 2); Pittsburgh 5 (Marte 2, Osuna, Moran 2). RISP_San Diego 7 for 18; Pittsburgh 6 for 15.

Runners moved up_Naylor, Diaz, Newman, Cabrera.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Newman, Diaz).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lucchesi 5 6 4 4 0 4 86 3.95 Quantrill, H, 1 2 2 0 0 0 3 28 4.91 Perdomo, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 2.57 Yates 1 3 3 1 1 0 19 1.36 Maton 1 1-3 3 3 3 1 2 42 7.52 Wisler, L, 2-2 1-3 2 1 1 2 0 22 5.28 Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Brault 5 6 3 3 3 4 97 4.50 Holmes 2-3 1 2 2 0 2 21 4.79 Rodriguez 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 20 4.41 Hartlieb 1 1 2 2 3 2 36 8.53 Stratton 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 7.68 Vazquez 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 1.91 Liriano, W, 2-1 1 3 3 3 2 2 29 2.87

Inherited runners-scored_Wisler 2-2, Rodriguez 1-1. HBP_Lucchesi (Reynolds). WP_Brault, Lucchesi, Holmes.

Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_4:58. A_25,294 (38,362).

