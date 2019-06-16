Pirates 5, Marlins 4

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Newman ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.315
|Reynolds cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.361
|Bell 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.321
|Moran 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Polanco rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Kang 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.148
|Diaz c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Crick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Frazier 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Dickerson ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|Rodriguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Archer p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.050
|Marte cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Cabrera lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.330
|Vazquez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Totals
|38
|5
|11
|5
|2
|7
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Herrera rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.200
|b-Dean ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Cooper 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.306
|B.Anderson 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|H.Ramirez lf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.325
|Riddle cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.188
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Granderson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.178
|Chen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Alcantara p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.227
|a-Rivera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|N.Anderson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Guerrero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Alfaro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Holaday c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|4
|11
|Pittsburgh
|000
|201
|200—5
|11
|0
|Miami
|000
|400
|000—4
|9
|0
a-struck out for Alcantara in the 9th. b-singled for Herrera in the 9th.
LOB_Pittsburgh 8, Miami 7. 2B_Bell (27), Kang (4), Stallings (1), Dickerson (4), Polanco (8), Newman (9), Cooper (2), H.Ramirez (8). 3B_Cabrera (1). HR_H.Ramirez (2), off Archer. RBIs_Bell (65), Kang 2 (12), Cabrera (23), Dickerson (8), H.Ramirez 3 (16), Alcantara (4). SB_Newman (4). CS_Castro (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 6 (Bell, Moran, Kang, Reynolds, Archer, Newman); Miami 3 (Cooper 2, Riddle). RISP_Pittsburgh 3 for 20; Miami 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_Cabrera, Newman, Bell, Moran. GIDP_B.Anderson.
DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Newman, Frazier, Bell).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Archer
|5
|7
|4
|4
|3
|8
|101
|5.85
|Rodriguez, W, 1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.91
|Crick, H, 10
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|25
|2.62
|Vazquez, S, 16-17
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.12
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alcantara
|6
|8
|3
|3
|2
|6
|85
|3.73
|N.Anderson, L, 2-3, BS, 1-1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|20
|4.55
|Guerrero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.38
|Chen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|7.00
Inherited runners-scored_Vazquez 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_3:09. A_12,472 (36,742).
