Pirates 5, Marlins 4

June 16, 2019 5:44 pm
 
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Newman ss 5 0 2 0 0 1 .315
Reynolds cf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .361
Bell 1b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .321
Moran 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .269
Polanco rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .242
Kang 3b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .148
Diaz c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .271
Crick p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Frazier 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .261
Dickerson ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .278
Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Archer p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .050
Marte cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .287
Cabrera lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .330
Vazquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Stallings c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .235
Totals 38 5 11 5 2 7
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Herrera rf 2 0 0 0 2 2 .200
b-Dean ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .218
Cooper 1b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .306
B.Anderson 3b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .242
Castro 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .234
H.Ramirez lf 4 1 2 3 0 2 .325
Riddle cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .188
Rojas ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .269
Granderson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .178
Chen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Alcantara p 2 0 1 1 0 1 .227
a-Rivera ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200
N.Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Guerrero p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alfaro ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .270
Holaday c 2 0 1 0 1 0 .286
Totals 34 4 9 4 4 11
Pittsburgh 000 201 200—5 11 0
Miami 000 400 000—4 9 0

a-struck out for Alcantara in the 9th. b-singled for Herrera in the 9th.

LOB_Pittsburgh 8, Miami 7. 2B_Bell (27), Kang (4), Stallings (1), Dickerson (4), Polanco (8), Newman (9), Cooper (2), H.Ramirez (8). 3B_Cabrera (1). HR_H.Ramirez (2), off Archer. RBIs_Bell (65), Kang 2 (12), Cabrera (23), Dickerson (8), H.Ramirez 3 (16), Alcantara (4). SB_Newman (4). CS_Castro (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 6 (Bell, Moran, Kang, Reynolds, Archer, Newman); Miami 3 (Cooper 2, Riddle). RISP_Pittsburgh 3 for 20; Miami 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Cabrera, Newman, Bell, Moran. GIDP_B.Anderson.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Newman, Frazier, Bell).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Archer 5 7 4 4 3 8 101 5.85
Rodriguez, W, 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 4.91
Crick, H, 10 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 25 2.62
Vazquez, S, 16-17 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 12 2.12
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Alcantara 6 8 3 3 2 6 85 3.73
N.Anderson, L, 2-3, BS, 1-1 1 3 2 2 0 1 20 4.55
Guerrero 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 3.38
Chen 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 7.00

Inherited runners-scored_Vazquez 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:09. A_12,472 (36,742).

