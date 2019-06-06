Pirates 6, Braves 1

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna Jr. cf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .280 Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .265 Freeman 1b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .307 Donaldson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .248 Markakis rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .265 Riley lf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .329 McCann c 3 0 2 0 0 0 .281 c-Flowers ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .248 Albies 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .260 Foltynewicz p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .071 a-Joyce ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .278 b-Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .217 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Culberson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .370 Totals 33 1 7 1 4 8

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Newman 2b-3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .294 Reynolds lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .346 Marte cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .279 Bell 1b 4 2 3 2 0 0 .338 Moran 3b 3 1 1 2 0 1 .280 Liriano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Diaz c 1 0 1 1 0 0 .298 Polanco rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .260 Tucker ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .198 Stallings c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .214 Vazquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Archer p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .063 Frazier 2b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .252 Totals 31 6 10 6 1 7

Atlanta 100 000 000—1 7 0 Pittsburgh 030 000 03x—6 10 1

a-pinch hit for Foltynewicz in the 7th. b-grounded out for Joyce in the 7th. c-pinch hit for McCann in the 9th. d-flied out for Webb in the 9th.

E_Newman (5). LOB_Atlanta 10, Pittsburgh 3. 2B_McCann (5), Bell 3 (25), Tucker (8), Diaz (5). HR_Freeman (16), off Archer; Moran (8), off Foltynewicz; Polanco (6), off Foltynewicz. RBIs_Freeman (38), Bell 2 (56), Moran 2 (32), Polanco (17), Diaz (16). SB_Donaldson (1). S_Swanson, Archer.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 6 (Acuna Jr., Swanson 2, Markakis 2, Foltynewicz); Pittsburgh 2 (Moran, Polanco). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 10; Pittsburgh 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Camargo. LIDP_Newman. GIDP_Camargo, Marte.

DP_Atlanta 2 (Donaldson, Albies), (Albies, Swanson, Freeman); Pittsburgh 1 (Newman, Frazier, Bell).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Foltynewicz, L, 1-5 6 6 3 3 1 5 99 5.89 Newcomb 1 1 1 1 0 1 13 3.04 Webb 1 3 2 2 0 1 29 2.89 Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Archer, W, 3-5 6 6 1 1 2 6 97 5.20 Liriano, H, 5 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 15 1.21 Vazquez, S, 15-16 1 1-3 1 0 0 2 1 25 2.30

Archer pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Newcomb pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Webb 1-1, Liriano 2-0, Vazquez 1-0. WP_Webb.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Chris Segal; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_2:58. A_18,232 (38,362).

