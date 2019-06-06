Pirates 6, Braves 1

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna Jr. cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.280
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|Freeman 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.307
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Markakis rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Riley lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.329
|McCann c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|c-Flowers ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|Albies 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|Foltynewicz p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.071
|a-Joyce ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|b-Camargo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Culberson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.370
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|4
|8
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Newman 2b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Reynolds lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.346
|Marte cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Bell 1b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.338
|Moran 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.280
|Liriano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Diaz c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.298
|Polanco rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.260
|Tucker ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Stallings c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.214
|Vazquez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Archer p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.063
|Frazier 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Totals
|31
|6
|10
|6
|1
|7
|Atlanta
|100
|000
|000—1
|7
|0
|Pittsburgh
|030
|000
|03x—6
|10
|1
a-pinch hit for Foltynewicz in the 7th. b-grounded out for Joyce in the 7th. c-pinch hit for McCann in the 9th. d-flied out for Webb in the 9th.
E_Newman (5). LOB_Atlanta 10, Pittsburgh 3. 2B_McCann (5), Bell 3 (25), Tucker (8), Diaz (5). HR_Freeman (16), off Archer; Moran (8), off Foltynewicz; Polanco (6), off Foltynewicz. RBIs_Freeman (38), Bell 2 (56), Moran 2 (32), Polanco (17), Diaz (16). SB_Donaldson (1). S_Swanson, Archer.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 6 (Acuna Jr., Swanson 2, Markakis 2, Foltynewicz); Pittsburgh 2 (Moran, Polanco). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 10; Pittsburgh 3 for 7.
Runners moved up_Camargo. LIDP_Newman. GIDP_Camargo, Marte.
DP_Atlanta 2 (Donaldson, Albies), (Albies, Swanson, Freeman); Pittsburgh 1 (Newman, Frazier, Bell).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Foltynewicz, L, 1-5
|6
|6
|3
|3
|1
|5
|99
|5.89
|Newcomb
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|3.04
|Webb
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|29
|2.89
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Archer, W, 3-5
|6
|6
|1
|1
|2
|6
|97
|5.20
|Liriano, H, 5
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.21
|Vazquez, S, 15-16
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|25
|2.30
Archer pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Newcomb pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Webb 1-1, Liriano 2-0, Vazquez 1-0. WP_Webb.
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Chris Segal; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Tim Timmons.
T_2:58. A_18,232 (38,362).
