Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pirates 6, Braves 1

June 6, 2019 3:47 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Acuna Jr. cf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .280
Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .265
Freeman 1b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .307
Donaldson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .248
Markakis rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .265
Riley lf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .329
McCann c 3 0 2 0 0 0 .281
c-Flowers ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .248
Albies 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .260
Foltynewicz p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .071
a-Joyce ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .278
b-Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .217
Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Culberson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .370
Totals 33 1 7 1 4 8
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Newman 2b-3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .294
Reynolds lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .346
Marte cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .279
Bell 1b 4 2 3 2 0 0 .338
Moran 3b 3 1 1 2 0 1 .280
Liriano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
Diaz c 1 0 1 1 0 0 .298
Polanco rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .260
Tucker ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .198
Stallings c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .214
Vazquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Archer p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .063
Frazier 2b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .252
Totals 31 6 10 6 1 7
Atlanta 100 000 000—1 7 0
Pittsburgh 030 000 03x—6 10 1

a-pinch hit for Foltynewicz in the 7th. b-grounded out for Joyce in the 7th. c-pinch hit for McCann in the 9th. d-flied out for Webb in the 9th.

E_Newman (5). LOB_Atlanta 10, Pittsburgh 3. 2B_McCann (5), Bell 3 (25), Tucker (8), Diaz (5). HR_Freeman (16), off Archer; Moran (8), off Foltynewicz; Polanco (6), off Foltynewicz. RBIs_Freeman (38), Bell 2 (56), Moran 2 (32), Polanco (17), Diaz (16). SB_Donaldson (1). S_Swanson, Archer.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 6 (Acuna Jr., Swanson 2, Markakis 2, Foltynewicz); Pittsburgh 2 (Moran, Polanco). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 10; Pittsburgh 3 for 7.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Camargo. LIDP_Newman. GIDP_Camargo, Marte.

DP_Atlanta 2 (Donaldson, Albies), (Albies, Swanson, Freeman); Pittsburgh 1 (Newman, Frazier, Bell).

        Insight by Pega: Take an inside look at the Army’s IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Foltynewicz, L, 1-5 6 6 3 3 1 5 99 5.89
Newcomb 1 1 1 1 0 1 13 3.04
Webb 1 3 2 2 0 1 29 2.89
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Archer, W, 3-5 6 6 1 1 2 6 97 5.20
Liriano, H, 5 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 15 1.21
Vazquez, S, 15-16 1 1-3 1 0 0 2 1 25 2.30

Archer pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Newcomb pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Webb 1-1, Liriano 2-0, Vazquez 1-0. WP_Webb.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Chris Segal; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_2:58. A_18,232 (38,362).

        New withdrawal options and 4 other things to watch from the TSP this year

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Golden Age Games

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.