Pirates 6, Padres 3

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Tatis Jr. ss 3 1 0 1 1 2 .318 Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .283 Machado 3b 5 1 2 2 0 1 .273 Renfroe lf 5 0 0 0 0 4 .246 Naylor rf 1 0 0 0 3 0 .225 Myers cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .221 Mejia c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .203 Paddack p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .056 Wieck p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Margot ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .241 Wingenter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Reyes ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .248 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Garcia 2b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .260 c-Kinsler ph-2b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .221 Totals 31 3 6 3 7 12

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Newman ss 4 0 1 0 1 0 .313 Reynolds rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .357 Marte cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .283 Bell 1b 2 1 1 0 2 1 .313 Moran 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .271 Dickerson lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .262 Frazier 2b 3 1 1 2 1 0 .259 Stallings c 3 1 2 0 0 0 .270 1-Martin pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .229 Diaz c 1 0 1 1 0 0 .285 Archer p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .050 a-Osuna ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .240 Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Liriano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 d-Cabrera ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .318 Crick p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — f-Kang ph 0 0 0 1 0 0 .148 Feliz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Vazquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 29 6 10 6 6 3

San Diego 000 100 101—3 6 0 Pittsburgh 000 020 04x—6 10 0

a-homered for Archer in the 5th. b-doubled for Wieck in the 7th. c-singled for Garcia in the 7th. d-lined out for Liriano in the 7th. e-struck out for Wingenter in the 8th. f-out on sacrifice fly for Crick in the 8th.

1-ran for Stallings in the 7th.

LOB_San Diego 10, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_Margot (8), Reynolds (16). 3B_Marte (3). HR_Machado (16), off Archer; Osuna (3), off Paddack. RBIs_Tatis Jr. (21), Machado 2 (45), Frazier 2 (18), Osuna 2 (8), Diaz (19), Kang (14). SF_Tatis Jr., Kang. S_Myers, Archer.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Machado, Renfroe, Paddack, Reyes); Pittsburgh 2 (Newman, Reynolds). RISP_San Diego 2 for 6; Pittsburgh 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Hosmer, Moran. GIDP_Marte, Moran, Dickerson.

DP_San Diego 3 (Machado, Garcia, Hosmer), (Garcia, Tatis Jr., Hosmer), (Garcia, Tatis Jr., Hosmer).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Paddack 5 5 2 2 3 1 85 3.18 Wieck 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 6.86 Wingenter 1 1 0 0 1 1 24 3.68 Stammen, L, 5-4 1 3 4 4 2 0 26 4.62 Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Archer 5 2 1 1 3 5 85 5.56 Rodriguez, H, 10 1 0 0 0 1 2 21 4.60 Liriano, BS, 2-2 1 2 1 1 1 0 14 2.21 Crick, W, 3-3 1 1 0 0 1 3 22 2.67 Feliz 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 20 6.75 Vazquez, S, 19-20 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 1.97

Inherited runners-scored_Vazquez 1-0. WP_Wingenter.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Mike Winters; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:18. A_26,919 (38,362).

