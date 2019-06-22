Pirates 6, Padres 3

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tatis Jr. ss
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.318
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.283
|Machado 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.273
|Renfroe lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.246
|Naylor rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.225
|Myers cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Mejia c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.203
|Paddack p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.056
|Wieck p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Margot ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Wingenter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Reyes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Garcia 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|c-Kinsler ph-2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|7
|12
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Newman ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.313
|Reynolds rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.357
|Marte cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.283
|Bell 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.313
|Moran 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Dickerson lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.262
|Frazier 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.259
|Stallings c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|1-Martin pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Diaz c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.285
|Archer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.050
|a-Osuna ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.240
|Rodriguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Liriano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|d-Cabrera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.318
|Crick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Kang ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.148
|Feliz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Vazquez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|29
|6
|10
|6
|6
|3
|San Diego
|000
|100
|101—3
|6
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|020
|04x—6
|10
|0
a-homered for Archer in the 5th. b-doubled for Wieck in the 7th. c-singled for Garcia in the 7th. d-lined out for Liriano in the 7th. e-struck out for Wingenter in the 8th. f-out on sacrifice fly for Crick in the 8th.
1-ran for Stallings in the 7th.
LOB_San Diego 10, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_Margot (8), Reynolds (16). 3B_Marte (3). HR_Machado (16), off Archer; Osuna (3), off Paddack. RBIs_Tatis Jr. (21), Machado 2 (45), Frazier 2 (18), Osuna 2 (8), Diaz (19), Kang (14). SF_Tatis Jr., Kang. S_Myers, Archer.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Machado, Renfroe, Paddack, Reyes); Pittsburgh 2 (Newman, Reynolds). RISP_San Diego 2 for 6; Pittsburgh 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Hosmer, Moran. GIDP_Marte, Moran, Dickerson.
DP_San Diego 3 (Machado, Garcia, Hosmer), (Garcia, Tatis Jr., Hosmer), (Garcia, Tatis Jr., Hosmer).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paddack
|5
|5
|2
|2
|3
|1
|85
|3.18
|Wieck
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|6.86
|Wingenter
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|3.68
|Stammen, L, 5-4
|1
|3
|4
|4
|2
|0
|26
|4.62
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Archer
|5
|2
|1
|1
|3
|5
|85
|5.56
|Rodriguez, H, 10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|4.60
|Liriano, BS, 2-2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|14
|2.21
|Crick, W, 3-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|22
|2.67
|Feliz
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|20
|6.75
|Vazquez, S, 19-20
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1.97
Inherited runners-scored_Vazquez 1-0. WP_Wingenter.
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Mike Winters; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Rob Drake.
T_3:18. A_26,919 (38,362).
