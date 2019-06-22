Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pirates 6, Padres 3

June 22, 2019 8:36 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Tatis Jr. ss 3 1 0 1 1 2 .318
Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .283
Machado 3b 5 1 2 2 0 1 .273
Renfroe lf 5 0 0 0 0 4 .246
Naylor rf 1 0 0 0 3 0 .225
Myers cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .221
Mejia c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .203
Paddack p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .056
Wieck p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Margot ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .241
Wingenter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Reyes ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .248
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Garcia 2b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .260
c-Kinsler ph-2b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .221
Totals 31 3 6 3 7 12
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Newman ss 4 0 1 0 1 0 .313
Reynolds rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .357
Marte cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .283
Bell 1b 2 1 1 0 2 1 .313
Moran 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .271
Dickerson lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .262
Frazier 2b 3 1 1 2 1 0 .259
Stallings c 3 1 2 0 0 0 .270
1-Martin pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .229
Diaz c 1 0 1 1 0 0 .285
Archer p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .050
a-Osuna ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .240
Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Liriano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
d-Cabrera ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .318
Crick p 0 0 0 0 0 0
f-Kang ph 0 0 0 1 0 0 .148
Feliz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vazquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 29 6 10 6 6 3
San Diego 000 100 101—3 6 0
Pittsburgh 000 020 04x—6 10 0

a-homered for Archer in the 5th. b-doubled for Wieck in the 7th. c-singled for Garcia in the 7th. d-lined out for Liriano in the 7th. e-struck out for Wingenter in the 8th. f-out on sacrifice fly for Crick in the 8th.

1-ran for Stallings in the 7th.

LOB_San Diego 10, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_Margot (8), Reynolds (16). 3B_Marte (3). HR_Machado (16), off Archer; Osuna (3), off Paddack. RBIs_Tatis Jr. (21), Machado 2 (45), Frazier 2 (18), Osuna 2 (8), Diaz (19), Kang (14). SF_Tatis Jr., Kang. S_Myers, Archer.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Machado, Renfroe, Paddack, Reyes); Pittsburgh 2 (Newman, Reynolds). RISP_San Diego 2 for 6; Pittsburgh 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Hosmer, Moran. GIDP_Marte, Moran, Dickerson.

DP_San Diego 3 (Machado, Garcia, Hosmer), (Garcia, Tatis Jr., Hosmer), (Garcia, Tatis Jr., Hosmer).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Paddack 5 5 2 2 3 1 85 3.18
Wieck 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 6.86
Wingenter 1 1 0 0 1 1 24 3.68
Stammen, L, 5-4 1 3 4 4 2 0 26 4.62
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Archer 5 2 1 1 3 5 85 5.56
Rodriguez, H, 10 1 0 0 0 1 2 21 4.60
Liriano, BS, 2-2 1 2 1 1 1 0 14 2.21
Crick, W, 3-3 1 1 0 0 1 3 22 2.67
Feliz 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 20 6.75
Vazquez, S, 19-20 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 1.97

Inherited runners-scored_Vazquez 1-0. WP_Wingenter.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Mike Winters; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:18. A_26,919 (38,362).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 IT Category (ITC), Information...
6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|24 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Mine Clearing Line Charge

Today in History

1943: White and black troops exchange fire in England

Get our daily newsletter.