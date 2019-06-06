Pirates 7, Braves 4

|Atlanta
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Acn Jr. cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Newman ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|D.Swnsn ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|B.Rynld lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|F.Frman 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|S.Marte cf
|3
|0
|3
|1
|Dnldson 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Mrkakis rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Moran 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Riley lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|G.Plnco rf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|B.McCnn c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|El.Diaz c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Camargo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Frzer 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Albies 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Msgrove p
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Gausman p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|F.Vazqz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tomlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|4
|6
|4
|Totals
|37
|7
|14
|7
|Atlanta
|010
|000
|003—4
|Pittsburgh
|051
|010
|00x—7
E_F.Freeman (3). DP_Atlanta 1, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Atlanta 3, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_D.Swanson (9), Donaldson (14), Markakis (15), S.Marte (13), Bell (22), Moran (8), G.Polanco (7). HR_Acuna Jr. (12), D.Swanson (13), Moran (7), El.Diaz (1). SB_S.Marte (10), G.Polanco 2 (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Gausman L,2-5
|5
|12
|7
|7
|0
|3
|Tomlin
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Blevins
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pittsburgh
|Musgrove W,4-6
|8
|5
|3
|3
|1
|6
|Vazquez
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
Musgrove pitched to 2 batters in the 9th
HBP_by Gausman (Marte).
Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Rob Drake; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Mike Winters.
T_2:48. A_13,904 (38,362).
