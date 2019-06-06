Pirates 7, Braves 4

Atlanta Pittsburgh ab r h bi ab r h bi Acn Jr. cf 4 1 1 1 Newman ss 5 1 1 0 D.Swnsn ss 4 1 2 1 B.Rynld lf 5 1 1 1 F.Frman 1b 3 1 0 0 S.Marte cf 3 0 3 1 Dnldson 3b 4 1 1 0 Bell 1b 4 0 1 1 Mrkakis rf 4 0 1 1 Moran 3b 4 2 2 1 Riley lf 4 0 1 1 G.Plnco rf 4 1 3 1 B.McCnn c 3 0 0 0 El.Diaz c 4 1 1 2 Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 A.Frzer 2b 4 0 0 0 Albies 2b 2 0 0 0 Msgrove p 4 1 2 0 Gausman p 2 0 0 0 F.Vazqz p 0 0 0 0 Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 Blevins p 0 0 0 0 Totals 32 4 6 4 Totals 37 7 14 7

Atlanta 010 000 003—4 Pittsburgh 051 010 00x—7

E_F.Freeman (3). DP_Atlanta 1, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Atlanta 3, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_D.Swanson (9), Donaldson (14), Markakis (15), S.Marte (13), Bell (22), Moran (8), G.Polanco (7). HR_Acuna Jr. (12), D.Swanson (13), Moran (7), El.Diaz (1). SB_S.Marte (10), G.Polanco 2 (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Atlanta Gausman L,2-5 5 12 7 7 0 3 Tomlin 2 1 0 0 0 0 Blevins 1 1 0 0 0 2 Pittsburgh Musgrove W,4-6 8 5 3 3 1 6 Vazquez 1 1 1 1 1 2

Musgrove pitched to 2 batters in the 9th

HBP_by Gausman (Marte).

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Rob Drake; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Mike Winters.

T_2:48. A_13,904 (38,362).

