Pirates 7, Braves 4

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna Jr. cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.280
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.270
|Freeman 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.306
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Markakis rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.270
|Riley lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.320
|McCann c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|b-Camargo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Albies 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Gausman p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.050
|Tomlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|32
|4
|6
|4
|2
|8
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Newman ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|Reynolds lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.341
|Marte cf
|3
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.284
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.330
|Moran 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.278
|Polanco rf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.260
|Diaz c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.291
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Musgrove p
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Vazquez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|37
|7
|14
|7
|0
|5
|Atlanta
|010
|000
|003—4
|6
|1
|Pittsburgh
|051
|010
|00x—7
|14
|0
a-grounded out for Tomlin in the 8th. b-struck out for McCann in the 9th.
E_Freeman (3). LOB_Atlanta 3, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_Swanson (9), Donaldson (14), Markakis (15), Marte (13), Bell (22), Moran (8), Polanco (7). HR_Acuna Jr. (12), off Musgrove; Swanson (13), off Musgrove; Diaz (1), off Gausman; Moran (7), off Gausman. RBIs_Acuna Jr. (35), Swanson (43), Markakis (29), Riley (26), Reynolds (18), Marte (26), Bell (54), Moran (30), Polanco (16), Diaz 2 (15). SB_Marte (10), Polanco 2 (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Freeman, Camargo); Pittsburgh 4 (Bell 2, Musgrove 2). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 5; Pittsburgh 5 for 14.
Runners moved up_Markakis, Frazier. GIDP_Joyce, Bell.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Freeman); Pittsburgh 1 (Frazier, Moran, Bell).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman, L, 2-5
|5
|12
|7
|7
|0
|3
|88
|6.15
|Tomlin
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|3.94
|Blevins
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|5.19
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Musgrove, W, 4-6
|8
|5
|3
|3
|1
|6
|99
|4.44
|Vazquez
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|18
|2.42
Musgrove pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.
HBP_Gausman (Marte).
Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Rob Drake; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Mike Winters.
T_2:48. A_13,904 (38,362).
