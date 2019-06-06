Listen Live Sports

Pirates 7, Braves 4

June 6, 2019 12:13 am
 
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Acuna Jr. cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .280
Swanson ss 4 1 2 1 0 2 .270
Freeman 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .306
Donaldson 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .253
Markakis rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .270
Riley lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .320
McCann c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .269
b-Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .219
Albies 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .259
Gausman p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .050
Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .278
Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 4 6 4 2 8
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Newman ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .305
Reynolds lf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .341
Marte cf 3 0 3 1 0 0 .284
Bell 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .330
Moran 3b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .278
Polanco rf 4 1 3 1 0 0 .260
Diaz c 4 1 1 2 0 0 .291
Frazier 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .249
Musgrove p 4 1 2 0 0 1 .125
Vazquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 37 7 14 7 0 5
Atlanta 010 000 003—4 6 1
Pittsburgh 051 010 00x—7 14 0

a-grounded out for Tomlin in the 8th. b-struck out for McCann in the 9th.

E_Freeman (3). LOB_Atlanta 3, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_Swanson (9), Donaldson (14), Markakis (15), Marte (13), Bell (22), Moran (8), Polanco (7). HR_Acuna Jr. (12), off Musgrove; Swanson (13), off Musgrove; Diaz (1), off Gausman; Moran (7), off Gausman. RBIs_Acuna Jr. (35), Swanson (43), Markakis (29), Riley (26), Reynolds (18), Marte (26), Bell (54), Moran (30), Polanco (16), Diaz 2 (15). SB_Marte (10), Polanco 2 (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Freeman, Camargo); Pittsburgh 4 (Bell 2, Musgrove 2). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 5; Pittsburgh 5 for 14.

Runners moved up_Markakis, Frazier. GIDP_Joyce, Bell.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Freeman); Pittsburgh 1 (Frazier, Moran, Bell).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gausman, L, 2-5 5 12 7 7 0 3 88 6.15
Tomlin 2 1 0 0 0 0 27 3.94
Blevins 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 5.19
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Musgrove, W, 4-6 8 5 3 3 1 6 99 4.44
Vazquez 1 1 1 1 1 2 18 2.42

Musgrove pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.

HBP_Gausman (Marte).

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Rob Drake; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Mike Winters.

T_2:48. A_13,904 (38,362).

