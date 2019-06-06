Pirates 7, Braves 4

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna Jr. cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .280 Swanson ss 4 1 2 1 0 2 .270 Freeman 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .306 Donaldson 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .253 Markakis rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .270 Riley lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .320 McCann c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .269 b-Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .219 Albies 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .259 Gausman p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .050 Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .278 Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 32 4 6 4 2 8

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Newman ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .305 Reynolds lf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .341 Marte cf 3 0 3 1 0 0 .284 Bell 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .330 Moran 3b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .278 Polanco rf 4 1 3 1 0 0 .260 Diaz c 4 1 1 2 0 0 .291 Frazier 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .249 Musgrove p 4 1 2 0 0 1 .125 Vazquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 37 7 14 7 0 5

Atlanta 010 000 003—4 6 1 Pittsburgh 051 010 00x—7 14 0

a-grounded out for Tomlin in the 8th. b-struck out for McCann in the 9th.

E_Freeman (3). LOB_Atlanta 3, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_Swanson (9), Donaldson (14), Markakis (15), Marte (13), Bell (22), Moran (8), Polanco (7). HR_Acuna Jr. (12), off Musgrove; Swanson (13), off Musgrove; Diaz (1), off Gausman; Moran (7), off Gausman. RBIs_Acuna Jr. (35), Swanson (43), Markakis (29), Riley (26), Reynolds (18), Marte (26), Bell (54), Moran (30), Polanco (16), Diaz 2 (15). SB_Marte (10), Polanco 2 (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Freeman, Camargo); Pittsburgh 4 (Bell 2, Musgrove 2). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 5; Pittsburgh 5 for 14.

Runners moved up_Markakis, Frazier. GIDP_Joyce, Bell.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Freeman); Pittsburgh 1 (Frazier, Moran, Bell).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gausman, L, 2-5 5 12 7 7 0 3 88 6.15 Tomlin 2 1 0 0 0 0 27 3.94 Blevins 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 5.19 Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Musgrove, W, 4-6 8 5 3 3 1 6 99 4.44 Vazquez 1 1 1 1 1 2 18 2.42

Musgrove pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.

HBP_Gausman (Marte).

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Rob Drake; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Mike Winters.

T_2:48. A_13,904 (38,362).

