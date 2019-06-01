Pirates 9, Brewers 4

Milwaukee Pittsburgh ab r h bi ab r h bi Cain cf 4 0 0 0 Newman ss 5 1 2 2 Claudio p 0 0 0 0 G.Plnco rf 5 1 1 0 Yelich rf 4 0 0 0 S.Marte cf 5 3 3 1 Braun lf 4 0 0 0 Bell 1b 5 0 2 1 Mstakas 3b 4 1 1 0 B.Rynld lf 4 2 2 0 Grandal c 3 1 0 0 Moran 3b 4 1 2 2 Hiura 2b 4 1 3 3 Stllngs c 5 0 0 0 Aguilar 1b 3 1 1 1 A.Frzer 2b 2 1 1 1 Arcia ss 4 0 1 0 Archer p 3 0 0 1 Chacin p 1 0 0 0 Liriano p 0 0 0 0 F.Prlta p 1 0 0 0 F.Vazqz p 0 0 0 0 Gamel ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Totals 33 4 6 4 Totals 38 9 13 8

Milwaukee 001 300 000—4 Pittsburgh 106 002 00x—9

E_Braun (2), Hiura 2 (4). LOB_Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 10. 2B_Moustakas (14). HR_Hiura (4), Aguilar (4). SB_S.Marte (9).

IP H R ER BB SO Milwaukee Chacin L,3-7 2 2-3 6 7 7 4 2 Peralta 3 1-3 6 2 1 1 3 Claudio 2 1 0 0 0 0 Pittsburgh Archer W,2-5 7 5 4 4 2 7 Liriano 1 0 0 0 0 0 Vazquez 1 1 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:54. A_28,465 (38,362).

