Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pirates’ Lyles lands on 10-day IL with hamstring tightness

June 10, 2019 4:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have placed right-hander Jordan Lyles on the 10-day injured list with tightness in his left hamstring.

The move came after Lyles gave up three runs, five hits and four walks over three innings in a 5-3 loss at Milwaukee on Saturday.

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle says Lyles’ hamstring problem caused “collateral damage” to the bullpen. Hurdle said he thought the injury affected Lyles’ delivery.

Lyles is 5-3 with a 3.64 ERA in 12 starts.

Advertisement

Right-hander Montana DuRapau was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis before Monday night’s game against the Atlanta Braves.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|11 SolarWinds Tech Day | Washington, DC
6|11 AWS Public Sector Summit Reception with...
6|11 AWS Public Sector Summit 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Specialized Marine dog retires after nine years of service

Today in History

1963: JFK faces down Alabama Governor George Wallace

Get our daily newsletter.