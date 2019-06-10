Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Pirates’ Musgrove, Braves’ Donaldson tossed after skirmish

June 10, 2019 8:35 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Pittsburgh right-hander Joe Musgrove and Atlanta third baseman Josh Donaldson have been ejected for triggering a benches-clearing confrontation.

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle also was ejected by home-plate umpire Brian Gorman for arguing the decision to toss Musgrove.

With two outs in the first inning of Monday night’s game between the Pirates and Braves, Musgrove’s pitch grazed Donaldson’s jersey. As Donaldson headed to first base, he exchanged words with Musgrove and then took a few steps toward the mound before Pirates catcher Elias Díaz intervened. Donaldson shoved Díaz. That prompted players from both dugouts and bullpens to spill onto the field. No punches were thrown and the field was quickly cleared.

The ejections followed a brief huddle by the umpires.

Right-hander Alex McRae replaced Musgrove. Johan Camargo replaced Donaldson.

___

