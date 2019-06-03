Listen Live Sports

PLAYOFFS / Through Monday, June 3, 2019

June 3, 2019 11:29 pm
 
GP G A PTS
Brad Marchand, BOS 21 8 13 21
Logan Couture, SJ 20 14 6 20
Jaden Schwartz, STL 23 12 6 18
Ryan O’Reilly, STL 23 5 13 18
Patrice Bergeron, BOS 21 9 8 17
David Pastrnak, BOS 21 8 9 17
Vladimir Tarasenko, STL 23 11 5 16
Charlie Coyle, BOS 21 9 7 16
Brent Burns, SJ 20 5 11 16
Torey Krug, BOS 21 2 14 16
Erik Karlsson, SJ 19 2 14 16
Tomas Hertl, SJ 19 10 5 15
Timo Meier, SJ 20 5 10 15
Alex Pietrangelo, STL 23 2 13 15
2 tied with 14 pts.

