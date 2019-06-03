PLAYOFFS / Through Monday, June 3, 2019

GP G A PTS Brad Marchand, BOS 21 8 13 21 Logan Couture, SJ 20 14 6 20 Jaden Schwartz, STL 23 12 6 18 Ryan O’Reilly, STL 23 5 13 18 Patrice Bergeron, BOS 21 9 8 17 David Pastrnak, BOS 21 8 9 17 Vladimir Tarasenko, STL 23 11 5 16 Charlie Coyle, BOS 21 9 7 16 Brent Burns, SJ 20 5 11 16 Torey Krug, BOS 21 2 14 16 Erik Karlsson, SJ 19 2 14 16 Tomas Hertl, SJ 19 10 5 15 Timo Meier, SJ 20 5 10 15 Alex Pietrangelo, STL 23 2 13 15 2 tied with 14 pts.

