PLAYOFFS / Through Saturday, June 1, 2019

GP G A PTS Logan Couture, SJ 20 14 6 20 Brad Marchand, BOS 20 8 12 20 Jaden Schwartz, STL 22 12 6 18 David Pastrnak, BOS 20 8 9 17 Patrice Bergeron, BOS 20 9 7 16 Brent Burns, SJ 20 5 11 16 Ryan O’Reilly, STL 22 3 13 16 Torey Krug, BOS 20 2 14 16 Erik Karlsson, SJ 19 2 14 16 Vladimir Tarasenko, STL 22 10 5 15 Tomas Hertl, SJ 19 10 5 15 Charlie Coyle, BOS 20 8 7 15 Timo Meier, SJ 20 5 10 15 Mikko Rantanen, COL 12 6 8 14 David Krejci, BOS 20 4 10 14 3 tied with 13 pts.

