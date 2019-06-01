Listen Live Sports

PLAYOFFS / Through Saturday, June 1, 2019

June 1, 2019 11:35 pm
 
GP G A PTS
Logan Couture, SJ 20 14 6 20
Brad Marchand, BOS 20 8 12 20
Jaden Schwartz, STL 22 12 6 18
David Pastrnak, BOS 20 8 9 17
Patrice Bergeron, BOS 20 9 7 16
Brent Burns, SJ 20 5 11 16
Ryan O’Reilly, STL 22 3 13 16
Torey Krug, BOS 20 2 14 16
Erik Karlsson, SJ 19 2 14 16
Vladimir Tarasenko, STL 22 10 5 15
Tomas Hertl, SJ 19 10 5 15
Charlie Coyle, BOS 20 8 7 15
Timo Meier, SJ 20 5 10 15
Mikko Rantanen, COL 12 6 8 14
David Krejci, BOS 20 4 10 14
3 tied with 13 pts.

