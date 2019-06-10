Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

PLAYOFFS / Through Sunday, June 9, 2019

June 10, 2019 12:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       
GP G A PTS
Brad Marchand, BOS 23 9 14 23
Ryan O’Reilly, STL 25 7 14 21
Logan Couture, SJ 20 14 6 20
David Pastrnak, BOS 23 9 10 19
Jaden Schwartz, STL 25 12 6 18
Torey Krug, BOS 23 2 16 18
Patrice Bergeron, BOS 23 9 8 17
Alex Pietrangelo, STL 25 2 15 17
Vladimir Tarasenko, STL 25 11 5 16
Charlie Coyle, BOS 23 9 7 16
Brent Burns, SJ 20 5 11 16
Erik Karlsson, SJ 19 2 14 16
4 tied with 15 pts.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|11 SolarWinds Tech Day | Washington, DC
6|11 AWS Public Sector Summit Reception with...
6|11 AWS Public Sector Summit 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Specialized Marine dog retires after nine years of service

Today in History

1963: JFK faces down Alabama Governor George Wallace

Get our daily newsletter.