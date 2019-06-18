Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

PodcastOne Sports Now: ‘No Egos on This Team.’

June 18, 2019 8:39 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Soccer fans who think the U.S. Women’s National Team is running up the score and celebrating too much against weaker teams may be missing the point.

Veteran FOX announcer JP Dellacamera says playing full-speed for 90 minutes is the best way to keep a deep and talented squad happy and prepared for the tough challenges ahead, beginning with Sweden in this week’s final group match.

“Every one of these U.S. players could be starters on every other team in the tournament,” Dellacamera tells PodcastOne Sports Now tells co-host Jim Litke. “That’s how deep they are.”

Also on the show: co-host Tim Dahlberg and AP golf writer Doug Ferguson wrap up an emotional U.S. open win by first-timer Gary Woodland at Pebble Beach

Advertisement

.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 M-Enabling Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Europe led multinational airborne exercise

Today in History

1934: Federal Communications Commission created

Get our daily newsletter.