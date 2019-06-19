Listen Live Sports

Police chief: Player was laughing and joking, then collapsed

June 19, 2019 7:01 pm
 
AMITE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana high school sophomore has died after a football practice held late to avoid summer heat.

Amite Police Chief Jerry Trabonna tells news outlets that 15-year-old Terrance Allen was laughing and joking with teammates when he collapsed in the locker room about 9 p.m. Tuesday.

He says officers and firefighters began CPR as soon as they arrived at Amite High Magnet School, but Allen died at a hospital about 9:40 p.m.

Police tell WBRZ-TV that Allen had no known medical problems.

WVUE-TV reports that the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office was to perform an autopsy Thursday to determine a cause of death.

