Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pregame.com Line

June 1, 2019 5:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Major League Baseball
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Washington -123 at CINCINNATI +113
at PITTSBURGH OFF Milwaukee OFF
at ST. LOUIS -105 Chicago -105
at ARIZONA -108 New York -102
at LA DODGERS -185 Philadelphia +170
at SAN DIEGO -172 Miami +160
American League
at TAMPA BAY OFF Minnesota OFF
at CHICAGO -130 Cleveland +120
at TEXAS -130 Kansas City +120
Houston -125 at OAKLAND +115
at SEATTLE -105 LA Angels -105
Boston -122 at NEW YORK +112
Interleague
San Francisco -113 at BALTIMORE +103
at ATLANTA -165 Detroit +155
at COLORADO -152 Toronto +142
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at TORONTO 2 (214) Golden State

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 Industry Chat and Social with Section...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Parked in the Pacific

Today in History

1958: Eisenhower signs federal flood control bill

Get our daily newsletter.