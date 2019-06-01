|Major League Baseball
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Washington
|-123
|at
|CINCINNATI
|+113
|at PITTSBURGH
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|OFF
|at ST. LOUIS
|-105
|Chicago
|-105
|at ARIZONA
|-108
|New
|York
|-102
|at LA DODGERS
|-185
|Philadelphia
|+170
|at SAN DIEGO
|-172
|Miami
|+160
|American League
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Minnesota
|OFF
|at CHICAGO
|-130
|Cleveland
|+120
|at TEXAS
|-130
|Kansas
|City
|+120
|Houston
|-125
|at
|OAKLAND
|+115
|at SEATTLE
|-105
|LA
|Angels
|-105
|Boston
|-122
|at
|NEW
|YORK
|+112
|Interleague
|San Francisco
|-113
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+103
|at ATLANTA
|-165
|Detroit
|+155
|at COLORADO
|-152
|Toronto
|+142
|NBA
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at TORONTO
|2
|(214)
|Golden
|State
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.