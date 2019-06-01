Major League Baseball Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Washington -123 at CINCINNATI +113 at PITTSBURGH OFF Milwaukee OFF at ST. LOUIS -105 Chicago -105 at ARIZONA -108 New York -102 at LA DODGERS -185 Philadelphia +170 at SAN DIEGO -172 Miami +160 American League at TAMPA BAY OFF Minnesota OFF at CHICAGO -130 Cleveland +120 at TEXAS -130 Kansas City +120 Houston -125 at OAKLAND +115 at SEATTLE -105 LA Angels -105 Boston -122 at NEW YORK +112 Interleague San Francisco -113 at BALTIMORE +103 at ATLANTA -165 Detroit +155 at COLORADO -152 Toronto +142 NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at TORONTO 2 (214) Golden State

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

