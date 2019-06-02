|Major League Baseball
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|LA Dodgers
|-137
|at
|ARIZONA
|+127
|Philadelphia
|-126
|at
|SAN
|DIEGO
|+116
|American League
|Houston
|-139
|at
|SEATTLE
|+129
|Interleague
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-151
|LA
|Angels
|+141
|National Hockey League
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOGLINE
|at ST. LOUIS
|-116
|Boston
|+106
