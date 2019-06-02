Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Pregame.com Line

June 2, 2019 5:08 pm
 
Major League Baseball
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
LA Dodgers -137 at ARIZONA +127
Philadelphia -126 at SAN DIEGO +116
American League
Houston -139 at SEATTLE +129
Interleague
at CHICAGO CUBS -151 LA Angels +141
National Hockey League
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOGLINE
at ST. LOUIS -116 Boston +106

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

