Major League Baseball Monday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE LA Dodgers -140 at ARIZONA +130 Philadelphia -138 at SAN DIEGO +128 American League Houston -125 at SEATTLE +115 Interleague at CHICAGO CUBS -163 LA Angels +153 NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at GOLDEN STATE 5½ (213) Toronto National Hockey League Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOGLINE at ST. LOUIS -114 Boston +104

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.