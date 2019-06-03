|Major League Baseball
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|LA Dodgers
|-140
|at
|ARIZONA
|+130
|Philadelphia
|-138
|at
|SAN
|DIEGO
|+128
|American League
|Houston
|-125
|at
|SEATTLE
|+115
|Interleague
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-163
|LA
|Angels
|+153
|NBA
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at GOLDEN STATE
|5½
|(213)
|Toronto
|National Hockey League
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOGLINE
|at ST. LOUIS
|-114
|Boston
|+104
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
