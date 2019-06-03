Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pregame.com Line

June 3, 2019 11:25 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Major League Baseball
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
LA Dodgers -140 at ARIZONA +130
Philadelphia -138 at SAN DIEGO +128
American League
Houston -125 at SEATTLE +115
Interleague
at CHICAGO CUBS -163 LA Angels +153
NBA
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at GOLDEN STATE (213) Toronto
National Hockey League
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOGLINE
at ST. LOUIS -114 Boston +104

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
6|3 NDRN 2019
6|3 DC CloudWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Theodore Roosevelt transits the Gulf of Alaska

Today in History

1972: Defense secretary testifies to Congress about doubling Vietnam spending

Get our daily newsletter.