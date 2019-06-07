Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Pregame.com Line

June 7, 2019 11:23 am
 
Major League Baseball
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO -123 St. Louis +113
at PHILADELPHIA -112 Cincinnati +102
Atlanta -190 at MIAMI +175
at NEW YORK -195 Colorado +180
at MILWAUKEE -252 Pittsburgh +222
Washington -107 at SAN DIEGO -103
LA Dodgers -220 at SAN FRANCISCO +200
American League
at BOSTON -116 Tampa Bay +106
Minnesota -134 at DETROIT +124
New York -117 at CLEVELAND +107
at TEXAS -109 Oakland -101
at HOUSTON -325 Baltimore +295
at KANSAS CITY -120 Chicago +110
at LA ANGELS -185 Seattle +170
Interleague
at TORONTO -125 Arizona +115
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at GOLDEN STATE (215) Toronto
National Hockey League
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOGLINE
at ST. LOUIS -120 Boston +110

