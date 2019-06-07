|Major League Baseball
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO
|-123
|St.
|Louis
|+113
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-112
|Cincinnati
|+102
|Atlanta
|-190
|at
|MIAMI
|+175
|at NEW YORK
|-195
|Colorado
|+180
|at MILWAUKEE
|-252
|Pittsburgh
|+222
|Washington
|-107
|at
|SAN
|DIEGO
|-103
|LA Dodgers
|-220
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|+200
|American League
|at BOSTON
|-116
|Tampa
|Bay
|+106
|Minnesota
|-134
|at
|DETROIT
|+124
|New York
|-117
|at
|CLEVELAND
|+107
|at TEXAS
|-109
|Oakland
|-101
|at HOUSTON
|-325
|Baltimore
|+295
|at KANSAS CITY
|-120
|Chicago
|+110
|at LA ANGELS
|-185
|Seattle
|+170
|Interleague
|at TORONTO
|-125
|Arizona
|+115
|NBA
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at GOLDEN STATE
|4½
|(215)
|Toronto
|National Hockey League
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOGLINE
|at ST. LOUIS
|-120
|Boston
|+110
