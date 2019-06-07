|Major League Baseball
|Saturday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-138
|Cincinnati
|+128
|at MILWAUKEE
|-147
|Pittsburgh
|+137
|Atlanta
|-150
|at
|MIAMI
|+140
|at CHICAGO
|-106
|St.
|Louis
|-104
|LA Dodgers
|-200
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|+180
|at NEW YORK
|-105
|Colorado
|-105
|Washington
|-145
|at
|SAN
|DIEGO
|+135
|American League
|at BOSTON (Game One)
|-160
|Tampa
|Bay
|+150
|at BOSTON (Game Two)
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
|Chicago
|-130
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+120
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|Minnesota
|OFF
|at HOUSTON
|-250
|Baltimore
|+220
|New York
|-133
|at
|CLEVELAND
|+123
|at TEXAS (Game One)
|OFF
|Oakland
|OFF
|at TEXAS (Game Two)
|OFF
|Oakland
|OFF
|at LA ANGELS
|OFF
|Seattle
|OFF
|Interleague
|Arizona
|-140
|at
|TORONTO
|+130
|National Hockey League
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOGLINE
|at ST. LOUIS
|-117
|Boston
|+107
