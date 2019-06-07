Listen Live Sports

June 7, 2019
 
Major League Baseball
Saturday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -138 Cincinnati +128
at MILWAUKEE -147 Pittsburgh +137
Atlanta -150 at MIAMI +140
at CHICAGO -106 St. Louis -104
LA Dodgers -200 at SAN FRANCISCO +180
at NEW YORK -105 Colorado -105
Washington -145 at SAN DIEGO +135
American League
at BOSTON (Game One) -160 Tampa Bay +150
at BOSTON (Game Two) OFF Tampa Bay OFF
Chicago -130 at KANSAS CITY +120
at DETROIT OFF Minnesota OFF
at HOUSTON -250 Baltimore +220
New York -133 at CLEVELAND +123
at TEXAS (Game One) OFF Oakland OFF
at TEXAS (Game Two) OFF Oakland OFF
at LA ANGELS OFF Seattle OFF
Interleague
Arizona -140 at TORONTO +130
National Hockey League
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOGLINE
at ST. LOUIS -117 Boston +107

