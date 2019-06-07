Major League Baseball Saturday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -138 Cincinnati +128 at MILWAUKEE -147 Pittsburgh +137 Atlanta -150 at MIAMI +140 at CHICAGO -106 St. Louis -104 LA Dodgers -200 at SAN FRANCISCO +180 at NEW YORK -105 Colorado -105 Washington -145 at SAN DIEGO +135 American League at BOSTON (Game One) -160 Tampa Bay +150 at BOSTON (Game Two) OFF Tampa Bay OFF Chicago -130 at KANSAS CITY +120 at DETROIT OFF Minnesota OFF at HOUSTON -250 Baltimore +220 New York -133 at CLEVELAND +123 at TEXAS (Game One) OFF Oakland OFF at TEXAS (Game Two) OFF Oakland OFF at LA ANGELS OFF Seattle OFF Interleague Arizona -140 at TORONTO +130 National Hockey League Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOGLINE at ST. LOUIS -117 Boston +107

