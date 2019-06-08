Major League Baseball Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -135 Cincinnati +125 Atlanta -136 at MIAMI +126 at NEW YORK -190 Colorado +175 at MILWAUKEE -161 Pittsburgh +151 at CHICAGO -148 St. Louis +138 LA Dodgers -160 at SAN FRANCISCO +150 Washington -119 at SAN DIEGO +109 American League Tampa Bay -120 at BOSTON +110 Minnesota -230 at DETROIT +210 at CLEVELAND OFF New York OFF at HOUSTON -190 Baltimore +175 at KANSAS CITY -125 Chicago +115 Oakland -153 at TEXAS +143 at LA ANGELS -148 Seattle +138 Interleague Arizona -148 at TORONTO +138 NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at TORONTO 3 (211½) Golden State National Hockey League Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOGLINE at ST. LOUIS -110 Boston +100

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.