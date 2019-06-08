|Major League Baseball
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-135
|Cincinnati
|+125
|Atlanta
|-136
|at
|MIAMI
|+126
|at NEW YORK
|-190
|Colorado
|+175
|at MILWAUKEE
|-161
|Pittsburgh
|+151
|at CHICAGO
|-148
|St.
|Louis
|+138
|LA Dodgers
|-160
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|+150
|Washington
|-119
|at
|SAN
|DIEGO
|+109
|American League
|Tampa Bay
|-120
|at
|BOSTON
|+110
|Minnesota
|-230
|at
|DETROIT
|+210
|at CLEVELAND
|OFF
|New
|York
|OFF
|at HOUSTON
|-190
|Baltimore
|+175
|at KANSAS CITY
|-125
|Chicago
|+115
|Oakland
|-153
|at
|TEXAS
|+143
|at LA ANGELS
|-148
|Seattle
|+138
|Interleague
|Arizona
|-148
|at
|TORONTO
|+138
|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at TORONTO
|3
|(211½)
|Golden
|State
|National Hockey League
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOGLINE
|at ST. LOUIS
|-110
|Boston
|+100
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
