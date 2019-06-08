Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Pregame.com Line

June 8, 2019 5:08 pm
 
Major League Baseball
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -135 Cincinnati +125
Atlanta -136 at MIAMI +126
at NEW YORK -190 Colorado +175
at MILWAUKEE -161 Pittsburgh +151
at CHICAGO -148 St. Louis +138
LA Dodgers -160 at SAN FRANCISCO +150
Washington -119 at SAN DIEGO +109
American League
Tampa Bay -120 at BOSTON +110
Minnesota -230 at DETROIT +210
at CLEVELAND OFF New York OFF
at HOUSTON -190 Baltimore +175
at KANSAS CITY -125 Chicago +115
Oakland -153 at TEXAS +143
at LA ANGELS -148 Seattle +138
Interleague
Arizona -148 at TORONTO +138
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at TORONTO 3 (211½) Golden State
National Hockey League
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOGLINE
at ST. LOUIS -110 Boston +100

