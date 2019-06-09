Major League Baseball Monday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -136 Arizona +126 St. Louis -121 at MIAMI +111 at ATLANTA -153 Pittsburgh +143 at COLORADO -138 Chicago +128 American League at BOSTON -232 Texas +212 at TAMPA BAY OFF Oakland OFF Interleague at NY YANKEES -172 NY Mets +160 at CHICAGO WS OFF Washington OFF LA Dodgers -163 at LA ANGELS +153 NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at TORONTO 2 (213½) Golden State

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.