June 9, 2019 5:08 pm
 
Major League Baseball
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -136 Arizona +126
St. Louis -121 at MIAMI +111
at ATLANTA -153 Pittsburgh +143
at COLORADO -138 Chicago +128
American League
at BOSTON -232 Texas +212
at TAMPA BAY OFF Oakland OFF
Interleague
at NY YANKEES -172 NY Mets +160
at CHICAGO WS OFF Washington OFF
LA Dodgers -163 at LA ANGELS +153
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at TORONTO 2 (213½) Golden State

