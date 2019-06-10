Listen Live Sports

Pregame.com Line

June 10, 2019 11:24 am
 
Major League Baseball
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -135 Arizona +125
St. Louis -138 at MIAMI +128
at ATLANTA -140 Pittsburgh +130
at COLORADO -125 Chicago +115
American League
at BOSTON -235 Texas +215
at TAMPA BAY -197 Oakland +182
Interleague
at NY YANKEES -192 NY Mets +177
Washington -150 at CHICAGO WS +140
LA Dodgers -163 at LA ANGELS +153
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at TORONTO (214½) Golden State
National Hockey League
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BOSTON -164 St. Louis +154

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

