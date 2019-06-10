|Major League Baseball
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-135
|Arizona
|+125
|St. Louis
|-138
|at
|MIAMI
|+128
|at ATLANTA
|-140
|Pittsburgh
|+130
|at COLORADO
|-125
|Chicago
|+115
|American League
|at BOSTON
|-235
|Texas
|+215
|at TAMPA BAY
|-197
|Oakland
|+182
|Interleague
|at NY YANKEES
|-192
|NY
|Mets
|+177
|Washington
|-150
|at
|CHICAGO
|WS
|+140
|LA Dodgers
|-163
|at
|LA
|ANGELS
|+153
|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at TORONTO
|1½
|(214½)
|Golden
|State
|National Hockey League
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BOSTON
|-164
|St.
|Louis
|+154
