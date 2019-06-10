|Major League Baseball
|Tuesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-135
|Arizona
|+125
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|St.
|Louis
|OFF
|at ATLANTA
|-145
|Pittsburgh
|+135
|Chicago
|-118
|at
|COLORADO
|+108
|San Diego
|-165
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|+155
|American League
|at BALTIMORE
|-111
|Toronto
|+101
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Oakland
|OFF
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|Texas
|OFF
|at MINNESOTA
|-178
|Seattle
|+166
|at KANSAS CITY
|-125
|Detroit
|+115
|Interleague
|at NY YANKEES
|-175
|NY
|Mets
|+163
|at CLEVELAND
|-115
|Cincinnati
|+105
|at HOUSTON
|-140
|Milwaukee
|+130
|Washington
|-195
|at
|CHICAGO
|WS
|+180
|at LA ANGELS
|OFF
|LA
|Dodgers
|OFF
|National Hockey League
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BOSTON
|-165
|St.
|Louis
|+155
