Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pregame.com Line

June 10, 2019 5:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Major League Baseball
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -135 Arizona +125
at MIAMI OFF St. Louis OFF
at ATLANTA -145 Pittsburgh +135
Chicago -118 at COLORADO +108
San Diego -165 at SAN FRANCISCO +155
American League
at BALTIMORE -111 Toronto +101
at TAMPA BAY OFF Oakland OFF
at BOSTON OFF Texas OFF
at MINNESOTA -178 Seattle +166
at KANSAS CITY -125 Detroit +115
Interleague
at NY YANKEES -175 NY Mets +163
at CLEVELAND -115 Cincinnati +105
at HOUSTON -140 Milwaukee +130
Washington -195 at CHICAGO WS +180
at LA ANGELS OFF LA Dodgers OFF
National Hockey League
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BOSTON -165 St. Louis +155

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|11 SolarWinds Tech Day | Washington, DC
6|11 AWS Public Sector Summit Reception with...
6|11 AWS Public Sector Summit 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Specialized Marine dog retires after nine years of service

Today in History

1963: JFK faces down Alabama Governor George Wallace

Get our daily newsletter.