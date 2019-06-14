|Major League Baseball
|Saturday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-109
|Milwaukee
|-101
|at WASHINGTON
|-195
|Arizona
|+180
|at MIAMI
|-124
|Pittsburgh
|+114
|at NEW YORK
|-145
|St.
|Louis
|+135
|Philadelphia
|-107
|at
|ATLANTA
|-103
|at COLORADO
|-171
|San
|Diego
|+159
|at LA DODGERS
|-180
|Chicago
|+165
|American League
|at TAMPA BAY
|-200
|LA
|Angels
|+180
|Boston
|-260
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+230
|at HOUSTON
|-214
|Toronto
|+194
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|Cleveland
|OFF
|at MINNESOTA
|-228
|Kansas
|City
|+208
|at CHICAGO
|OFF
|New
|York
|OFF
|at OAKLAND
|OFF
|Seattle
|OFF
|Interleague
|at CINCINNATI
|-116
|Texas
|+106
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
