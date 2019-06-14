Listen Live Sports

June 14, 2019 5:26 pm
 
Major League Baseball
Saturday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at SAN FRANCISCO -109 Milwaukee -101
at WASHINGTON -195 Arizona +180
at MIAMI -124 Pittsburgh +114
at NEW YORK -145 St. Louis +135
Philadelphia -107 at ATLANTA -103
at COLORADO -171 San Diego +159
at LA DODGERS -180 Chicago +165
American League
at TAMPA BAY -200 LA Angels +180
Boston -260 at BALTIMORE +230
at HOUSTON -214 Toronto +194
at DETROIT OFF Cleveland OFF
at MINNESOTA -228 Kansas City +208
at CHICAGO OFF New York OFF
at OAKLAND OFF Seattle OFF
Interleague
at CINCINNATI -116 Texas +106

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

