|Major League Baseball
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|St. Louis
|-115
|at
|NEW
|YORK
|+105
|at MIAMI
|-105
|Pittsburgh
|-105
|at ATLANTA
|OFF
|Philadelphia
|OFF
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|Arizona
|OFF
|at COLORADO
|-148
|San
|Diego
|+138
|Milwaukee
|-133
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|+123
|at LA DODGERS
|-200
|Chicago
|+180
|American League
|Boston
|-139
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+129
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|LA
|Angels
|OFF
|Cleveland
|-150
|at
|DETROIT
|+140
|at MINNESOTA
|-178
|Kansas
|City
|+166
|New York
|-190
|at
|CHICAGO
|+175
|at HOUSTON
|-215
|Toronto
|+195
|at OAKLAND
|-140
|Seattle
|+130
|Interleague
|at CINCINNATI
|-159
|Texas
|+149
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
