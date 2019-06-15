Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pregame.com Line

June 15, 2019 5:07 pm
 
< a min read
Major League Baseball
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
St. Louis -115 at NEW YORK +105
at MIAMI -105 Pittsburgh -105
at ATLANTA OFF Philadelphia OFF
at WASHINGTON OFF Arizona OFF
at COLORADO -148 San Diego +138
Milwaukee -133 at SAN FRANCISCO +123
at LA DODGERS -200 Chicago +180
American League
Boston -139 at BALTIMORE +129
at TAMPA BAY OFF LA Angels OFF
Cleveland -150 at DETROIT +140
at MINNESOTA -178 Kansas City +166
New York -190 at CHICAGO +175
at HOUSTON -215 Toronto +195
at OAKLAND -140 Seattle +130
Interleague
at CINCINNATI -159 Texas +149

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

