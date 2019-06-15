Major League Baseball Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE St. Louis -115 at NEW YORK +105 at MIAMI -105 Pittsburgh -105 at ATLANTA OFF Philadelphia OFF at WASHINGTON OFF Arizona OFF at COLORADO -148 San Diego +138 Milwaukee -133 at SAN FRANCISCO +123 at LA DODGERS -200 Chicago +180 American League Boston -139 at BALTIMORE +129 at TAMPA BAY OFF LA Angels OFF Cleveland -150 at DETROIT +140 at MINNESOTA -178 Kansas City +166 New York -190 at CHICAGO +175 at HOUSTON -215 Toronto +195 at OAKLAND -140 Seattle +130 Interleague at CINCINNATI -159 Texas +149

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

