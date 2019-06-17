|Major League Baseball
|Tuesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WASHINGTON
|-110
|Philadelphia
|+100
|New York
|-119
|at
|ATLANTA
|+109
|at ST. LOUIS
|-203
|Miami
|+183
|at ARIZONA
|-131
|Colorado
|+121
|at LA DODGERS
|-265
|San
|Francisco
|+235
|at SAN DIEGO
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|OFF
|American League
|at NEW YORK
|-130
|Tampa
|Bay
|+120
|LA Angels
|-118
|at
|TORONTO
|+108
|Cleveland
|-120
|at
|TEXAS
|+110
|Boston
|-108
|at
|MINNESOTA
|-102
|at OAKLAND
|-230
|Baltimore
|+210
|at SEATTLE
|-128
|Kansas
|City
|+118
|Interleague
|at PITTSBURGH
|-139
|Detroit
|+129
|Houston
|-170
|at
|CINCINNATI
|+158
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-224
|Chicago
|WS
|+204
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
