Major League Baseball Tuesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON -110 Philadelphia +100 New York -119 at ATLANTA +109 at ST. LOUIS -203 Miami +183 at ARIZONA -131 Colorado +121 at LA DODGERS -265 San Francisco +235 at SAN DIEGO OFF Milwaukee OFF American League at NEW YORK -130 Tampa Bay +120 LA Angels -118 at TORONTO +108 Cleveland -120 at TEXAS +110 Boston -108 at MINNESOTA -102 at OAKLAND -230 Baltimore +210 at SEATTLE -128 Kansas City +118 Interleague at PITTSBURGH -139 Detroit +129 Houston -170 at CINCINNATI +158 at CHICAGO CUBS -224 Chicago WS +204

