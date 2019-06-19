|Major League Baseball
|Wednesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Milwaukee
|-110
|at
|SAN
|DIEGO
|+100
|at WASHINGTON
|-166
|Philadelphia
|+156
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|New
|York
|OFF
|at ATLANTA
|-150
|New
|York
|+140
|at ST. LOUIS
|-176
|Miami
|+164
|at ARIZONA
|-146
|Colorado
|+136
|at LA DODGERS
|-250
|San
|Francisco
|+220
|American League
|Tampa Bay
|-116
|at
|NEW
|YORK
|+106
|at OAKLAND
|-270
|Baltimore
|+240
|at SEATTLE
|-122
|Kansas
|City
|+112
|LA Angels
|-169
|at
|TORONTO
|+159
|Cleveland
|-112
|at
|TEXAS
|+102
|at MINNESOTA
|-116
|Boston
|+106
|Interleague
|Houston
|-187
|at
|CINCINNATI
|+172
|at PITTSBURGH
|-188
|Detroit
|+173
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-146
|Chicago
|WS
|+136
