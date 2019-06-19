Listen Live Sports

June 19, 2019 11:31 am
 
Major League Baseball
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Milwaukee -110 at SAN DIEGO +100
at WASHINGTON -166 Philadelphia +156
at WASHINGTON OFF New York OFF
at ATLANTA -150 New York +140
at ST. LOUIS -176 Miami +164
at ARIZONA -146 Colorado +136
at LA DODGERS -250 San Francisco +220
American League
Tampa Bay -116 at NEW YORK +106
at OAKLAND -270 Baltimore +240
at SEATTLE -122 Kansas City +112
LA Angels -169 at TORONTO +159
Cleveland -112 at TEXAS +102
at MINNESOTA -116 Boston +106
Interleague
Houston -187 at CINCINNATI +172
at PITTSBURGH -188 Detroit +173
at CHICAGO CUBS -146 Chicago WS +136

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

