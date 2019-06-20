Listen Live Sports

June 20, 2019 11:26 am
 
Major League Baseball
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ARIZONA -173 Colorado +161
at WASHINGTON -117 Philadelphia +107
at ST. LOUIS -185 Miami +170
at CHICAGO -149 New York +139
at MILWAUKEE -135 Cincinnati +125
at LA DODGERS -174 San Francisco +162
American League
Cleveland -119 at TEXAS +109
at NEW YORK -140 Houston +130
LA Angels -147 at TORONTO +137
Minnesota -205 at KANSAS CITY +185
at OAKLAND -109 Tampa Bay -101
at SEATTLE -132 Baltimore +122

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

