|Major League Baseball
|Thursday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ARIZONA
|-173
|Colorado
|+161
|at WASHINGTON
|-117
|Philadelphia
|+107
|at ST. LOUIS
|-185
|Miami
|+170
|at CHICAGO
|-149
|New
|York
|+139
|at MILWAUKEE
|-135
|Cincinnati
|+125
|at LA DODGERS
|-174
|San
|Francisco
|+162
|American League
|Cleveland
|-119
|at
|TEXAS
|+109
|at NEW YORK
|-140
|Houston
|+130
|LA Angels
|-147
|at
|TORONTO
|+137
|Minnesota
|-205
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+185
|at OAKLAND
|-109
|Tampa
|Bay
|-101
|at SEATTLE
|-132
|Baltimore
|+122
