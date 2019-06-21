|Major League Baseball
|Saturday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO
|-132
|New
|York
|+122
|at PHILADELPHIA
|OFF
|Miami
|OFF
|San Diego
|-120
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+110
|at MILWAUKEE
|-105
|Cincinnati
|-105
|at WASHINGTON
|-127
|Atlanta
|+117
|at LA DODGERS
|-255
|Colorado
|+225
|at ARIZONA
|OFF
|San
|Francisco
|OFF
|American League
|Minnesota
|-180
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+165
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|at OAKLAND
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
|at SEATTLE
|-155
|Baltimore
|+145
|at CLEVELAND
|OFF
|Detroit
|OFF
|at NEW YORK
|-163
|Houston
|+153
|at TEXAS
|-190
|Chicago
|+175
|Interleague
|at ST. LOUIS
|OFF
|LA
|Angels
|OFF
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
