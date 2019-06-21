Listen Live Sports

June 21, 2019 5:25 pm
 
Major League Baseball
Saturday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO -132 New York +122
at PHILADELPHIA OFF Miami OFF
San Diego -120 at PITTSBURGH +110
at MILWAUKEE -105 Cincinnati -105
at WASHINGTON -127 Atlanta +117
at LA DODGERS -255 Colorado +225
at ARIZONA OFF San Francisco OFF
American League
Minnesota -180 at KANSAS CITY +165
at BOSTON OFF Toronto OFF
at OAKLAND OFF Tampa Bay OFF
at SEATTLE -155 Baltimore +145
at CLEVELAND OFF Detroit OFF
at NEW YORK -163 Houston +153
at TEXAS -190 Chicago +175
Interleague
at ST. LOUIS OFF LA Angels OFF

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

