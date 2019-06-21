Major League Baseball Saturday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO -132 New York +122 at PHILADELPHIA OFF Miami OFF San Diego -120 at PITTSBURGH +110 at MILWAUKEE -105 Cincinnati -105 at WASHINGTON -127 Atlanta +117 at LA DODGERS -255 Colorado +225 at ARIZONA OFF San Francisco OFF American League Minnesota -180 at KANSAS CITY +165 at BOSTON OFF Toronto OFF at OAKLAND OFF Tampa Bay OFF at SEATTLE -155 Baltimore +145 at CLEVELAND OFF Detroit OFF at NEW YORK -163 Houston +153 at TEXAS -190 Chicago +175 Interleague at ST. LOUIS OFF LA Angels OFF

